Sarwar assures chemical industry of support

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has assured of supporting the Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) to raise voice for development of chemical industry. Addressing the PCMA Annual General Meeting held here at Governor House, Ch Sarwar assured the chemical manufacturers of his fullest support to raise voice for development of chemical industry. He acknowledged that the chemical industry had not so far been given due attention by any government. He hoped that he would be able to get favourable policy support from his government for chemical industry.

Earlier, Moshin Tariq, Haroon Ali Khan, Pervaiz Hussain Sufi, Muhammad Asghar, Iftikhar Bashir, Imran Qureshi, Mubashir Ahmad and Zafar Mehmood were declared elected on the eight vacant seats of PCMA.

Zafar Mahmood, newly-elected Chairman, Mubashir Ahmed, Senior Vice-Chairman and Imran Qureshi, Vice-Chairman, Abrar Ahmed, Outgoing Chairman, Zubair Tanveer Tufail, Outgoing Senior Vice-Chairman, Zafar Kidwai, Outgoing Vice-Chairman and Iqbal Kidwai, Secretary General of PCMA also addressed the AGM.