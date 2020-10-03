Two gang-rape accused remanded

NANKANA SAHIB: A court on Friday awarded five days physical remand of two main accused involved in the Baseedpur gang-rape case.

Reportedly, six persons, including main accused Akmal and Imran, allegedly raped a girl at Baseedpur on September 24. The police registered the case after five days. However, after taking notice of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the district police came into action and three police teams were formed to arrest the accused. Later, the police arrested main accused Akmal and Imran on Thursday night and now presented them before the court. The court also ordered to conduct the DNA test of the accused persons.

Man dies: A man died in a road accident here near toll plaza on Bhucheki-Jaranwala Road on Friday. Munir was travelling on a motorcycle on the road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.

BODY RECOVERED: Body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a canal at city Sangla Hill on Friday. The Rescue-1122 was informed that a body of a young woman was floating in a canal. The Rescue-1122 staffers recovered the body and handed it to police.