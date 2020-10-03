PM compromised on his promises: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that Imran Khan has reached the Prime Minister's House after compromising on his promises, which he made with the nation. She stated this here on Friday while replying to a statement of Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Chohan. She announced that Nawaz Sharif's lions would face Musharraf's B team today. Imran compromised on his views and rhetoric, she alleged. She said that as soon as the PML-N announced rallies the government started making plans to arrest Maryam Nawaz.