Minister praises army for promotion of peace

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Youth Affairs Rai Taimour Khan has said that 66 percent of the total population of Pakistan consists of youth.

The Youth Affairs Directorate will bring together all issues related to youths to provide them all possible facilities along with the right direction. The chief minister has already given formal approval to the Directorate, he said. Addressing the inaugural session of the Youth Convention, Punjab Minister Rai Taimour Khan paid tribute to the army and law enforcement agencies for promoting peace in the country. He advised the youths to play role in combating extremism. He said the Punjab government had recently launched a youth employment programme and the federation had also started a successful youth programme. The youth have been asked to come up with business plans.

Dr Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Director General, Department of Islamic Studies, International Islamic University, said that when Pakistan was created, the message from the leadership was to protect the rights of minorities, women and children. In welcome address, Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director, SSDO, said, “Eliminating extremism on the campuses level was the need of the hour that is why we have decided to engage the youth.” Among others who spoke on the occasion were Additional Inspector General Rai Muhammad Tahir and Dr Baseera Ambreen, Director Iqbal Academy. An NGO and Department of Youth Affairs organised the event.