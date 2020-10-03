CPWB destroyed by Shahbaz: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmad on Friday called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at his residence and sought his guidance for the betterment of the institution. Elahi said the work of the bureau was stopped and destroyed during 10 years of the Shahbaz Sharif government, which was started again under the leadership of Sarah Ahmad and there has been an improvement.

Arrangements should be made for children studying under the bureau for education up to graduation and afterwards provision of employment. He said: “When I see children begging on roads, I feel great sorrow. It is my desire that if Almighty Allah provides me with an opportunity, I will do something for these children. When I became the chief minister, I established the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau for these children and got 14 such gangs apprehended which used to force children for begging. The Unicef has also appreciated our effort.” Sarah said this institution which was established by Ch Pervaiz Elahi was destroyed by Shahbaz Sharif. “Now again I am moving forward with the vision of Ch Pervaiz Elahi. Ideal works are being done in all institutions in Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.” She said: “Taking advantage of the experience of Elahi, I want to continue working for giving a better future to these children of the society and development of the institution.” Ch Pervaiz Elahi presented an honorary shield to Sarah.