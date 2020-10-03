LDA ex-official sent on judicial remand

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday refused to extend physical remand of former chief engineer of the Lahore Development Authority, Asrar Saeed, after the NAB prosecutor failed to justify that why the extension of physical remand of the accused was required.

The NAB officials produced the accused before the court and sought extension in his physical remand to carry out further investigation. To which, the court inquired NAB’s prosecutor that why he was seeking extension in physical remand of the accused. The judge while addressing the prosecutor asked, “Just tell me one point that what you have found in previous remand period that you required further physical custody of the accused.”

The prosecutor failed to justify the court after which the court refused plea of prosecution for extension of physical remand and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. The NAB had arrested Asrar on charges of changing the initially approved plan of the project worth Rs630 million with mala fide intention which not only delayed the project but also increased its cost.