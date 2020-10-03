Five LGH workers injured

LAHORE: Five employees of Lahore General Hospital (LGH) were allegedly injured by a patient and attendants from Ghazi Road, Lahore, late night. According to a press release, the hospital administration has taken timely action and lodged a case against the accused. Taking stern notice of this incident, Principal PGMI directed the Medical Superintendent of LGH to ensure the safety of hospital staff at all costs and not allow anyone to take the law into their own hands and damage hospital's property.