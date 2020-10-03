Teachers protest

LAHORE: Dozens of school and college teachers taking out a rally criticised the provincial government for, what they termed, non-implementation of pay and service protection orders for teachers. The rally started from Masjid-e-Shuhhada on The Mall and culminated at Faisal Chowk where the participants staged a demonstration and recorded their protest against government policies. The rally was jointly organsied by the Punjab Professors & Lecturers Association (PPLA) Punjab and the Punjab Educators Association. The demonstrators demanded the government implement the pay and service protection order of the court and stop deducting salaries of teachers. They also appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of financial exploitation of teachers.