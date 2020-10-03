HED-SED press conference: 100 new primary schools from March 2021: minister

LAHORE: Punjab School Education Minister Dr Murad Raas has said that project of starting 100 new primary schools in rented buildings got delayed because of Covid-19 and now preparations are underway to launch these schools from March 2021.

Addressing a press conference about the performance of his ministry here on Friday, the minister said there was a dire need of opening new schools to cater to the needs of out of school children. He said the Schools Department was working to start 100 primary schools in the first phase in rented buildings as constructing a new school took a lot of time and needed a lot of money. He added more than 200,000 children of school going age were out of school in Lahore alone. He also talked about online transfer of teachers and online registration facility for private schools.

Dr Murad Raas said that the plan to introduce Urdu as medium of instructions from Class I to Class V was aimed to encourage students to develop critical thinking and discourage rote learning. He said mere label of English medium was not enough and added majority of private ‘English medium’ schools did not offer quality education. He added the nation needed to come out of complex of English language.

Talking about higher education, Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz said that Higher Education Department (HED) gained remarkable achievements in the last two years. The e-transfer policy had eradicated corruption, he said and added six new universities had been set up in the last two years. He said appointments of vice-chancellors and heads of educational institutions had been made purely on merit and added services of one-window operation had been started in all the nine boards of the province.

Raja Yasir Humayun said the standard of education had improved due to the government’s education-friendly policies. He also said that HED Punjab was setting up Rehnumai Marakaz throughout the province for guiding the youths for job opportunities as well as for career counselling. The minister said that the grading system was being introduced for discouraging rote learning system and added this would help improve quality of education. He said that BS programme had been started in 120 colleges besides introducing two-year associate degree programme. The third phase of the University Sports League will soon be started, he concluded.