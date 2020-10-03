Paragon case adjourned until 14th

LAHORE: An accountability court Friday adjourned the hearing of Paragon Housing scam until October 14 after recording statement of a prosecution witness.

Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique appeared before the court in the reference and marked their attendance.

A prosecution witness Patwari Abdul Ghafoor recorded his statement after which the court adjourned the hearing until 14 October. According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon Housing scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.

NAB had filed the reference against Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Nadeem Zia Pirzada, his son Umer Zia and Farhan Ali.

The NAB stated in the reference that Saad Rafique, in connivance with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia, started a housing project namely Air Avenue, which was an illegal housing society. Later, it was converted into M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd. Saad Rafique and Salman Rafique, in connivance with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt, defrauded a large number of members of the housing society, it said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique after the hearing while talking to the media said that comparison between Nawaz Sharif and Altaf Hussain cannot be drawn. Imran has not come in power through votes but through a “play”, Khawaja added.

He said that no political party had accepted the mandate of Imran Khan. The opposition has decided to put joint effort as it cannot remain silent over wretched current situation, Khawaja concluded.