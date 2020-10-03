Macron launches crackdown on ‘Islamist separatism ’in Muslim communities

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron pledged on Friday to fight “Islamist separatism” which he said was threatening to take control in some Muslim communities around France.

“What we need to fight is Islamist separatism,” Macron said during a visit to the impoverished Paris suburb of Les Mureaux. “The problem is an ideology which claims its own laws should be superior to those of the Republic.”

“There is a crisis of Islam everywhere, which is being corrupted by radical forms,” Macron said. But he added that France had a responsibility in how the practice of Islam had evolved in France.

Macron says assertive Islamist religious practices are “separatist” because they threaten in his view to secede from French institutions and rules, his advisers say.A bill tackling Islamist separatism will be sent to parliament early next year, the president said.

Among the measures in the draft law, Macron said home-schooling will be

severely restricted to avoid having children being “indoctrinated” in unregistered schools that deviate from the national curriculum.

Prefects - local representatives of the central government - will be given the power to annul decisions by mayors to restrict school cafeterias or swimming pools to women or men only. Macron said Islam and radical Islamism should not be conflated and that he wanted to build an “enlightened Islam” in France.

The teaching of Arabic will be encouraged in France and an Institute of Islamology will be created, he said. But foreign imams will no longer be able to train clerics in France and there will be tighter controls on the financing of mosques.

France follows a strict form of secularism, known as “laicite”, which is designed to separate religion and public life. The principle was enshrined in law in 1905 after anti-clerical struggles with the Catholic Church.

Many French Muslims, though, have long complained of discrimination and marginalisation that have contributed to poverty and social alienation within their communities.At the heart of the matter is the question of what it means to be French in a country with Europe’s largest Muslim minority - numbering around 5 million or 7-8% of the population.