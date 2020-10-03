Punjab Rozgar Scheme to benefit all, says minister

LAHORE:The Punjab Rozgar Scheme will bring the provincial economic growth from negative to positive while every sector and everyone across all districts of the province will benefited from it.

The government is providing opportunity to those who have been unable to start their business due to lack of resources while loans would be provided on the lowest mark-up. The Punjab Rozgar Scheme will not be a loan scheme of the past as the banks will play active role in the scheme and provide guidelines to the borrowers to make their business a success story. The scheme will create 16,000 new employment opportunities while the government was reviewing the details of the various loan schemes underway with the collaboration of different banks. The government will close all such loan schemes which failed to achieve the targets.

These views were expressed by Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat while chairing the 43rd meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance. He observed that the objective of the public sector banks was public welfare and in future this will be focused. He instructed the finance secretary to get details of all the ongoing loan and employment schemes with collaboration of Bank of Punjab and Corporative Bank to review the schemes and improve the efficiencies and output of the schemes.

The meeting was also attended by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Adviser to Chief Minister Dr Salman Shah, Planning and Development Board chairman and the secretaries of the departments concerned.

The meeting discussed 16 different proposals which executive allowance of the newly-recruited staff of South Punjab Secretariat on the pattern of Punjab Secretariat was approved. Further, the meeting also approved appointment of the principal in Emergency Services Academy, lifting of ban for hiring of watch and warder and medical staff in Prison Department, permission of purchasing vehicles for irrigation of green belts, special grants for the Punjab parks and horticulture agencies in Sialkot and Lahore for urban forestry, hiring for the vacant posts in Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and funds for revival of the institutions under Social Welfare Department. The meeting also approved the upgrade of the Punjab Mental Health Institute. The trade minister stressed the need for effective monitoring system of the prisoners released from jails on bails and parole.