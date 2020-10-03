Aqeel rallies to beat Mudassir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan dropped a set before overcoming Mudassir Murtaza 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 on the opening day of the main round of the PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup 2020 at the PTF Tennis Complex here on Friday.

After losing the first set, Aqeel found his rhythm and got into top gear. His attacking game â€” in particular his forehand â€” on the pacey artificial surface had no answers from the youngster.

Aqeel will now face Ahmed Chaudhary in the semi-finals.

Ahmed, who reached the main draw after beating Mohammad Shoaib in the qualifier, continued his good work by outclassing higher-ranked Heera Ashiq 6-1, 6-1.

Muzammil Murtaza also had an easy day, beating qualifier Barkatullah 6-2, 6-1. He will face Mohammad Abid in the semis. Abid tamed experienced Shahzad Khan 6-3, 6-2.