Klopp voices fears over internationals as virus spikes

LONDON: Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said on Friday he is concerned about the number of his players travelling across the world to represent their national teams in the coming weeks as coronavirus infections continue to soar.

The Reds’ Brazilian trio of Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino have been called up for the Selecao’s first two World Cup qualifiers this month —at home to Bolivia and away to Peru.

A host of other players will disperse across Europe for Euro 2020 qualifiers, Nations League fixtures and friendlies.

“I am slightly concerned because it is difficult to get in contact with all FAs (football associations) all over the world,” said Klopp on Friday.

“I understand the demands on all FAs, UEFA, FIFA, I know how difficult the situation is for everybody. But it is just not exactly perfect the information we get from some FAs.”

Klopp also turned on the Premier League and TV broadcasters for a schedule that could see many of his players return on Friday, October 16, before facing Everton a day later.