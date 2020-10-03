Women’s high performance camp in Karachi

LAHORE: The PCB has announced a 27-player High Performance Camp for women that will be staged at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre at National Stadium in Karachi from October 8 to 31.

The players and staff will undergo first round of testing at their residences, the cost of which will be reimbursed by the PCB. The players and staff with negative tests will assemble in Karachi, where they will undergo the second round of tests. During the camp, the players and staff will undergo the third round of testing.

The cricketers invited for the camp are: Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana Khan, Iram Javed, Javeria Khan, Javeria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Kaynat Hafeez, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Saba Nazir, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz and Syeda Aroob Shah.