Sat Oct 03, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2020

Aqeel rallies to beat Mudassir

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 3, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan dropped a set before overcoming Mudassir Murtaza 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 on the opening day of the main round of the PTF-ITA Islamabad Super Cup 2020 at the PTF Tennis Complex here on Friday.

After losing the first set, Aqeel found his rhythm and got into top gear. His attacking game — in particular his forehand — on the pacey artificial surface had no answers from the youngster.

Aqeel will now face Ahmed Chaudhary in the semi-finals.

Ahmed, who reached the main draw after beating Mohammad Shoaib in the qualifier, continued his good work by outclassing higher-ranked Heera Ashiq 6-1, 6-1.

Muzammil Murtaza also had an easy day, beating qualifier Barkatullah 6-2, 6-1. He will face Mohammad Abid in the semis. Abid tamed experienced Shahzad Khan 6-3, 6-2.

