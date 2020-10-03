Beijing Olympic skating test events postponed

PARIS: The figure skating Grand Prix Final, scheduled for December 10-13 in Beijing, has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the International Skating Union has announced.

The ISU said international travel and quarantine restrictions would make it hard to attract a strong entry.

The event was to be held in the rink that will be used for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The ISU said in a statement posted on its web site on Thursday that it was “evaluating the continuation of the 2020/21 season, in particular the re-scheduling possibilities for the important Olympic Test Events.

“In view of the ongoing developments of the pandemic and its impact on participants and organisers, the ISU board has decided to cancel or postpone a number of events,” said the ISU.

Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu had already announced he would skip this season’s Grand Prix series because of the pandemic.

The Japanese skating star, who has asthma, said he may face a higher risk if he is infected. The short-track World Cup event in Beijing from December 18-20 has also been postponed.