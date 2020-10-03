PSF gets PSA’s green signal to organise two events

ISLAMABAD: The Professional Squash Association (PSA) Friday given a go-ahead to the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) to organise two international circuit events — $12,000 event for men and $6,000 event for women — in December this year in addition to seven satellite events.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) Secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan told ‘The News’ that the PSA has allowed the PSF to organise a $12,000 event for men in December. On the sidelines of the men’s event, an international circuit tournament for women will also be organised.

“There is a good news for squash fans as well as for young and upcoming players of the country. The PSA has given a go-ahead to organise two international circuits events this year besides seven satellite events. All these events will be staged before the end of December,” he said.

The PSF has already promised to sponsor one satellite event to be organised by all the provincial associations.

The PSF received confirmation from the PSA on Friday. When asked whether foreign players would also take part in the events, Tahir said it seemed unlikely as traveling restrictions and other formalities would not allow this to happen.

“Though there is no restriction on foreign players to participate in the event, it would be a difficult proposition. There are several restrictions including players’ tests, quarantine period so it would not be easy for a foreign player to visit Pakistan in present circumstances. Hopefully, in coming year we would hold international events to ensure foreign players’ participation.”

The PSF secretary said though the federation is yet to decide the final dates for international circuit event, however mid-December may likely be that period.

“These events are being organised for local players’ financial betterment. As traveling is not so eas these days, we have decided to hold maximum small events in the country.”