Navy retain National Shooting Championship title

KARACHI: Navy retained the title of 27th National Shooting Championship that concluded in Jhelum on Friday.

Navy secured 17 gold, 17 silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Army stood second with 13 gold, 10 silver, and nine bronze medals while Pakistan Air Force won two gold, three silver, and eight bronze medals for third position.

Sindh with two silver and two bronze medals took fourth position and Punjab with one bronze medal grabbed fifth position.

WAPDA, who managed to win one bronze medal, took the seventh position.

ASF, FRA, and KP failed to win any medal.

Meanwhile, Army’s Nameen with 612 points won gold medal in the individual category of Air Rifle event for women on the last day of the championship. Navy’s Mehak and Nadira with 606 and 603 points clinched silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the individual category of 3x40 three position event, Navy’s Ghufran scored 1144 points to claim gold medal.

Navy’s Aqib scored 1140 points for silver medal and Army’s Siddique scored 1136 points to win bronze medal.

Secretary General National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’ said that they have considered the performance of the athletes. “We have taken into consideration the athletes who performed well in this national championship,” said Razi.

He added that the association would soon have a meeting to decide to send these shooters for international exposure.

“A number of world cups are scheduled in 2021 so we will try to send these performers in the events so that they can get international exposure,” said Razi.

The shooters of Army, Navy, and PAF created many new national records. On the first day of the championship, PAF’s team set new national record with the score of 1843.1 points in prone rifle event.

Nadra Raees of Navy scored 620.4 points to break her previous record of 615.2 points in 0.22 English Match event.

Army’s Aamir Iqbal scored 137 points to break his previous record of 135 points in double trap event.

Navy’s Zeshan Shakir scored 622.9 points to make a new national record in the qualification round of Air Rifle Olympic event. Army’s Sarfaraz scored 248.6 points in the final round of the said event to set a new national record.

Army’s Usman Chand made a new national record in the final of the individual category of skeet event when he scored 56 points out of 60.