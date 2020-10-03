Affordable medicines?

The government’s decision to increase the prices of several life-saving medicines adds more to the miseries of the people. It will also put the lives of patients at risk as they won’t be able to buy essential medicines. This decision came in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic which had already destroyed the economy to a great extent. Also, the people are still struggling to cope with the damage caused by the locust attack and floods, and the effects of rising unemployment and ever-increasing prices of fuel and daily commodities. It seems that the government is forgetting the fact that the vast majority of Pakistanis are poor and lower-middle class. Since the current government came to power, inflation has been rising steadily. The people are paying the price of the government’s mistake of going to the IMF. While drafting policies, the government should keep the purchasing power of the people in mind. It is hoped that the federal government will reverse its decision and ensure that all medicines are affordable and accessible.

M Shahjahan Memon

Kamber Ali Khan