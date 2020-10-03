Huge bills, less revenue

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan, Thailand finalising 200 priority items under proposed FTA’ (Oct 2). It is strongly advised that Pakistan should not consider free trade agreements (FTA) with any country for now. Pakistan can offer only limited items for export while Thailand produces a large number of products at affordable prices that would flood the market and displace indigenous goods produced by our industries.

Free trade agreements are advisable when Pakistan develops enough manufacturing capacity to produce a variety of high-quality goods at competitive rates. In the past, all FTAs had led to an increase in the import bill. Over the past several years, our aggregate annual exports to different countries have stagnated at $23-24 billion despite devaluation and fiscal concessions offered by the government. On the other hand, our import bill rose steeply and touched $60 billion in the 2017-18 period owing to import liberalisation under various FTAs and PTAs. During the past two years, the government has managed to contain the country’s overall trade deficit by compressing imports through fiscal and tariff measures. This has consequently reduced the current account deficit. Any new FTA would reverse this.

Arif Majeed

Karachi