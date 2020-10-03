The Karakoram Highway is the only road that connects the northern areas of Pakistan with other cities of the country. This particular road takes tourists from all over the country to breathtakingly beautiful tourist spots. Despite its vital importance with regards to the tourism industry, the authorities have neglected the road which has now become a death trap for many ill-fated passengers. There have been many tragic accidents that have taken the lives of hundreds of passengers. Another major issue being faced by the locals and tourists is the frequent glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) due to which the people remain stuck for days.

The government should introduce better infrastructure to facilitate tourists. The tourism department should be equipped with the latest and high-tech equipment to facilitate both tourists and in case of any emergency they face on this particular road.

Sajid Ali

Skardu