Outrage and protests

The opposition parties have finally announced the first step it will take under the umbrella of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). They will hold rallies across the country. The people are badly affected by the rising prices of essential commodities. The rising rate of unemployment in the country has created an environment of uncertainty and disappointment.

The other day, the government shared that the country will see more gas and power shortages in the coming months. These problems are definitely going to force the people to take to the streets. The right to protest is an important part of democracy. The opposition is within its right to exercise it. However, it is also the opposition’s duty to keep the protests peaceful.

Azfar Siddiqui

Karachi