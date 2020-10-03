Tax officials to be deputed in NAB

KARACHI: The Establishment Division has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to provide names of Grade-19 tax officials for deputation in the National Accountability Bureau as a technical support in cases pertaining to tax issues, sources said on Friday.

Earlier, NAB had requested the Establishment Division to depute tax officers to accelerate the fight against corruption. The tax officials would be deputed for an initial period of three years.

Sources in the FBR said in the ongoing drive against corruption, the NAB authorities required technical skills to identify concealed assets and incomes.

NAB in its letter to the Establishment Division said that the anti-corruption organisation was striving hard for efficient performance of its functions to fulfil its vision of making the country free from corruption and corrupt practices. To achieve the goals, the bureau required services of BS-19 officers at its headquarters and regional offices, the letter said.