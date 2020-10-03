Gold prices up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs300/tola on Friday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market rose to Rs112,000/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs256 to Rs96,022.

In the international market, bullion prices increased $10 to $1,910/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Silver rates of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,028.80.