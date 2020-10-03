Con of the claims

LAHORE: As far as the economy is concerned the writing is on the wall; however, the ruling elite want us to believe all is well, which means they are either naïve or incompetent or are trying to con the nation to gain political mileage.

If the rulers really think the economy is on the mend then they are grossly mistaken, which proves they are unable to grasp the reality. But if they know what’s really going on and are trying to save their political skins by pulling the wool of economic falsehood over the eyes of the people, then they are scamming on a national scale.

Genuine mistakes can be tolerated and there is always room for improvement but talking of the moon when the people are rolling in dirt is callous. This attitude is unacceptable.

Our system is not operating the way it should in 21st century. It is not possible for any government to sweep the reality under the carpet. You can gag the media or mute the dissent but cannot keep the reality under wraps. When workers get fired in large numbers, they know something is wrong with the economy. It is poverty when you cannot keep the wolf from the door and it comes inside to devour you. It depicts economic decline. When prices start bearing down on financially stable segments of society then it can easily be said the state has lost its grip on the economy.

In this era of information technology, it is impossible for any government to conceal facts. The state spokesman may claim a turnaround has been achieved in exports, but the official statistics reveal the exports in the first two months of this fiscal were 4.27 percent less than the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Is it called a turnaround? It is true that the majority of the population does not bother to explore official statistics, but there are many who are disturbed by the tall claims of the economic managers. A few years back the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics published the data on exports, large-scale manufacturing, and other matters like poverty surveys, inflation chronology on a fixed schedule.

In case there’s an improvement in performance, the data is published early, otherwise it’s held back for months. The data for large-scale manufacturing for August and September has not been released by the bureau. The economists are in dark on the performance in terms of production.

Job market is dry. Even the normal flow created by a worker leaving the job has stopped as most of the vacated posts are not filled. Almost all workers and executives are operating under severe stress. Most of them know their employers are operating either on thin margins or on some loss. Those operating on loss were hopeful things would improve with time and they would recover. But things didn’t turn out as expected.

They first started cutting down manpower to minimise losses. Some waited for 12-15 months before they finally decided to close the shop. All economists agree that in the last two years 1.2-1.5 million jobs have vanished from the market. This huge job loss was due to the closure of numerous industries. Some have closed for good. Others, having no financial liabilities, closed their mills and are waiting for better times to return to business. These statistics are available with the state, but the economic managers do not admit it.

This government did facilitate the businesses by providing loans at 4 percent markup. Many companies paid their employees the salaries this way.

While many entrepreneurs, in spite of consuming the entire subsidised loans they availed, are still not able to pay their workers from their resources. They are also worried as the time to repay those concessional loans is drawing near. Now they have started pruning their workforce. Many workers have been given marching orders.

This is a reality very well known to the government functionaries, but still they claim revival has started. There are certain sectors that are performing well. Cement is one that saw an increase both in domestic consumption and exports. But generally, the exports remained under stress. Construction boom is because of an affluent segment of the society that utilised the compulsion to live in Pakistan under COVID-19 to build new residences of their liking under their supervision. The construction of smaller houses has slowed down to the levels seen decades back.

One must give credit to this government for collecting a revenue of over Rs1,002 billion in the first quarter of this fiscal - this is the highest first quarter collection ever. It is yet to be seen how much refunds are embedded in this collection.