Govt revises PM’s youth scheme

KARACHI: The government has further revised the key features of Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme, the central bank said in a circular on Friday.

Under the latest revision to the scheme, all citizens of Pakistan holding CNIC, aged between 21 and 45 years with entrepreneurial potential are eligible. For IT/e-commerce related businesses, the lower age limit will be 18 years.

“Above age limit condition is applicable on individual and sole proprietors. In case of all other forms of business including partnership and companies, only one of the owners, partners or directors must be in the age bracket prescribed above,” the State Bank of Pakistan said.

As per the revision, long-term loan and working capital loan including Murabaha and leasing/financing of locally manufactured vehicles for commercial use, only one vehicle per borrower is allowed, it added.