Silkbank earns Rs4.1bln profit

KARACHI: Silkbank Limited earned a pre-tax profit of Rs4.1 billion during the second quarter of 2020, a statement said on Friday.

The strong performance continued, despite the economic slowdown from the lockdown due to COVID-19, it added. The bank continues to restructure for profitability, growth and improved controls.

During the quarter under review, revenues were boosted by the partial sale of the PIB portfolio of the bank.

The bank also declared a pre-tax profit of Rs3.2 billion for the first half, ended June 30, 2020, which is Rs2.9 billion better than the first half of 2019, it said.

Expenses were lower by 7 percent year-on-year. In demonstration of customer confidence, this growth is led by the bank’s consumer division with credit cards and personal loan products registering a growth of 12 percent profit before taxes over the same period last year.

Deposits grew Rs8.4 billion by June 30, 2019, while total loans reduced to Rs108 billion as of June 30, 2020 from Rs112 billion in December 2019. Mystery shopping showed that satisfaction levels increased to 91 percent against 85 percent for the first half of 2020 over 2019, it added.