Tharis slam govt water schemes for Thar coal blocks

KARACHI: Tharis question the benefits of the government’s planned water schemes to provide the essential resource to Thar coal blocks, as the schemes neither take communities’ land rights into account nor pay heed to the environmental impacts, The News has learned.

The residents from Nabisar to Vejhiar villages also claimed that the government did not compensate them when it took away their grazing fields and blocked their access pathways to other villages and graveyard to build dams for transferring water of the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) to Thar coal site.

What is worse, as per the local community activists is that those dams have now been abandoned all together, as the LBOD water was too saline for the coal site. Instead, the government would now divert water from Farsh Makhi to the coal site, which would further increase problems for local residents in not just Farsh Makhi but the entire Hakro River region.

Taj Muhammad Soomro, a local villager in Vejhiar, said that two dams were constructed in Vejhiar in 2015-16 to carry LBOD water to Thar coal site. Those dams were now damaged, with grass growing in the concrete walls. “We had requested them (the company) not to construct dam at this site, as it would block our western and northern pathways.”

Government constructed two dams of 40 acres each in Vejhiar. Then there is a separate wall that occupies 100 acres, while the silt and debris from the dams occupies another 100 acres. The total area occupied by the dams and adjacent dump site is more than 200 acres.

Soomro said that the site was originally a grazing field.

Village Vejhiar consists of around 700 to 800 houses. Residents mostly belong to the Soomra, Bheel and Thakur communities. Majority of the villagers depend on livestock.

People of Vejhiar own around 400 camels, 4,000 sheep and goats, 300 cows and 200 donkeys. The dams have taken away their grazing field.

The government has now decided to provide freshwater to the Thar coal site and thus construction of another dam has been planned. The new site is also a grazing field and the dam would again block the villagers’ pathways to their graveyard and other villages.

According to British law, grazing lands are joint property of the villagers, Muhammad Soomro said. “Such land can neither be used for construction nor for cultivation. There are two rain water ponds in the proposed new dam site, while there are around 7 to 8 pathways that will be closed,” he explained.

Soomro said the team that arrived for the work was requested not to construct the dam at that site and to leave some pathways, but the pleas went unheard.

“Mukhtiarkar surveyed the area near our houses. We requested him to shift to nearby government land, as it (construction of dam on this site) will block the rain waterways, leading to flooding in the village after heavy rainfall.”

If the government goes ahead with the said dam, north eastern villages would submerge in water after every rainfall, while the ponds would dry up. Moreover, he said that after the construction of the new dam, travel distance between the villages would increase by around six-seven kilometres.

Besides Vejhiar, dams are also being constructed in Nabisar to carry over water to Vejhiar. A 60km long pipeline would carry water from Nabisar to Vejhiar that would be provided to the Thar coal sites and power plants.

Irshad Kumbhar at Nauto near Nabisar said four dams were constructed over 200 acres of land in Nabisar. They were constructed to keep water from LBOD and clean it. Two CC Block drains were also constructed; one to take water from the LBOD, and the other to return the saline water.

Billions of rupees were spent over this project. Since the officials did not find the LBOD water fit for coal mines, they were seeking water from Makhi Farsh canal and taking 200 cusecs from it. This will dry out the water in Makhi Farsh that crosses the path of old Hakro River to reach Nabisar.

Old Harko River used to recharge Shakoor Lake in Badin. Rain water used to stay in Hakro bed for over three months.

In this region, nearly 22kms of land was cultivated over Hakro, which was affected by the closure of the river’s waterways. Farmers used to cultivate around 10,000 acres of land till Nagar Parkar. People also used Tubewells in Hakro bed to lift water.

People from Makhi Farsh to Nabisar have been compensated, but the government did not compensate people from Nabisar to Vejhiar. People in Thar have not received any benefit from the water pipeline and electricity in Thar.

Thari people are afraid to raise voice against projects that are supported by the government. Soomro said that religion was also being used to silence the non-Muslim majority in Thar. More than 60 percent of the population in Thar was non-Muslim.

Villagers said that hundreds of thousands of trees would be cut from Nabisar to Vejhiar and Thar coal sites, which would also affect and endanger tree species and Thar’s natural beauty.