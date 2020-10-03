SBP issues rules for DFIs to undertake Shariah-compliant business

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday issued guidelines for Development Finance Institutions (DFIs) to undertake Shariah-compliant businesses and operations, as a part of its efforts to enlarge the scope of Shariah-compliant financial services in the country, a statement said.

Further, keeping in view the various developments, such as changes in the licensing and regulatory regime for banks, the SBP has also updated the guidelines, introduced in 2004, for establishing Islamic banking Institutions.

The updated guidelines deal with the establishment of a full-fledged Islamic bank, Islamic banking subsidiary and Islamic banking branches of conventional banks. In addition, these guidelines cover different areas including minimum capital adequacy, requirements related to sponsor directors, business plan, Shariah governance, application fees, and preconditions for commencement of business.

The guidelines for conventional banks and DFIs to undertake Shariah-compliant business and operations also cover the eligibility criteria for in-principle approval, proposal requirements, Shariah governance, minimum capital requirement and systems and controls.

Further, separation of Islamic banking/finance division and its different components, responsibilities of head of the Islamic banking/finance division and requirements for commencement of operations are part of these guidelines.

“It is expected that these guidelines will facilitate the new entrants in the field of Islamic banking through establishment of full-fledged Islamic banks, Islamic banking subsidiaries by conventional banks and the commencement of Shariah-compliant business and operations by conventional banks and DFIs,” it said.

As per the broad guidelines and criteria for setting up of a full-fledged Islamic commercial bank, the proposed bank should be a Public Limited Company and listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

In case it is not listed at the time of commencement of its business, the listing should be completed within a maximum period of two years from the date of commencement of business, the SBP said in a circular.

A minimum of 50 percent of shares have to be offered to the general public.

“To be able to commence business the bank shall have a minimum paid up capital of Rs10 billion (free of losses) or any other amount as prescribed by the SBP from time to time.

The bank shall at all times maintain minimum capital and capital adequacy ratio as specified by the SBP from time to time. A group as defined in prudential regulations shall not be eligible to own more than one commercial bank,” the circular said.

At least 20 percent of the total paid up capital (or any other percentage as specified from time to time) would have to be subscribed personally by the sponsor(s), the central bank notified.