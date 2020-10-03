Stocks sink as energy shares go down with crude oil

Stocks on Friday were dragged down by energy and cyclical sectors as crude oil and global equities buckled under fears of a second virus wave, while political jitters continued to dismay investors into exiting the market, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.49 percent or 606.09 points to close at 40,070.83 points, while turnover decreased to 348.589 million shares from 371.732 million recorded on Thursday.

Sateesh Balani head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “The continuously falling crude oil pushed the local oil and gas exploration stocks in the red column”.

Decline in crude oil was due to second wave of COVID-19, currently hitting the world economies, while US President Trump’s testing positive for the virus was taken negatively by world markets, Balani added.

KSE-30 shares index also hit a low of 1.62 percent or 279.23 points to end at 16,979.40 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks fell sharply amid global equity selloff on fears of COVID resurgence, while a slump in crude oil prices also weighed”.

Foreign outflows, political uncertainty, concerns over possible government action disadvantaging private power producers to resolve circular debt crisis contributed to the bearish close despite the announcement of a special relief package on five zero-rated exporting sectors, Mehanti added.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital said, “The market remained extremely volatile today with a major selloff in the final hour of the day”.

The pressure was seen mostly in energy, cement, and banking stocks, Farooq added.

Trading activity was recorded in 398 active scrips, of which 86 moved up, 302 down, and 10 ended unchanged.

A leading trader said cement stocks came in the line of fire, because of the reported losses made by the companies in this group.

“The cement sector losses continued in fourth quarter of FY20 as the bottom line of these companies posted losses to the tune of Rs3 billion, compared to a profit of Rs2.1 billion in the same period last year,” the trader said.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said "The market came under heavy selling pressure before the close as there were whispers that several individuals and other investors have taken heavy positions in some of the stocks resulting in selling”.

Beside this technical correction, concerns arising from a possible second novel coronavirus wave raised some uncertainty over the economic performance, while ongoing political chaos also aggravated the situation, Ahmad added.

AA Soomro, managing director at KASB Securities, said, “It was a bloodbath today and it led to a panoptic decline. Starting from US President Donald Trump testing COVID-19 positive, liquidity issues of investors, and political noise exacerbated the riskiness”.

“Green trees were burnt today as well. However, we don't advise panic selling as currency is strengthening, current account is stable, and earnings data points are improving sequentially.”

“Moreover, the low interest rate is the single most key factor pulling liquidity back in,” Soomro said adding that volatility had to be endured for medium term bets.

The top gainers were Indus Dyeing, up Rs35 to close at Rs584.99/share, and Mehmood Textile, gaining Rs24 to finish at Rs444/share, while Ismail Industries, down Rs31.91 to close at Rs403/share, and Bata Pakistan, losing Rs30.49 to close at Rs1,689.51/share, emerged as the main losers.

With 52.658 million shares, Hascol Petrol was on the top of the volumes chart, down Rs1.3 to end at Rs17.37/share, whereas Azgard Nine with 8.716 million shares was at the bottom, down Rs0.03 to end at Rs17.92/share.