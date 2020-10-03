Gang involved in grey trafficking busted

By Our correspondent

KASUR: Kasur police Friday claimed to have busted a gang involved in looting people and national institutions through grey trafficking.

Talking to reporters, Additional SP Kasur Malik Owais said on an intelligence report Sadr Kasur police raided a house located in the area of Rasheed Garden Kasur and arrested ringleader Mamun Al-Rasheed, Naveed Ahmed and Faisal Iqbal.

The SP said the accused used to extract fake SIMs from fingerprint data of people and later sell the SIMs in market. The SP said the accused also extracted money from Ehsas Programme of the government. The links of the accused with terrorists are being traced, the SP maintained. The police also recovered 3,600 rubber thumbs, 3,500 CNID card copies, 1,400 SIMs, SIMs activation machines, 12 mobile phones, laptops, computers, LCDs and other items from their possession.

Reportedly, the accused are residents of Khudian Khas and they had established a big network in Kasur.