Cop commits suicide

CHARSADDA: A cop allegedly committed suicide here on Friday, family sources said on Friday. They said that the wife and three children of ASI Intizar Ali had died in a road accident two months ago, which had left a deep impact on him. They added that the senior police officials posted him as a clerk at the dispute resolution council to facilitate him after the tragedy.

They said that the cop visited his mother’s home where he fired at himself and died on the spot. The police shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital Charsadda for autopsy. —Correspondent