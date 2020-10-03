Mysterious disease kills goats in Lakki Marwat

By Our correspondent

LAKKI MARWAT: Hundreds of goats have perished in various villages of the district due to mysterious diseases, the locals said on Thursday.

“This mysterious disease had first appeared in the goats almost four years ago. And hundreds of the goats have died thus far,” Abdul Malik Marwat, former councillor Shah Hassankhel, told reporters. He added that hundreds of goats had died in Shah Hassankhel, Abdulkhel, Surband and other surrounding villages. An emergency-cover should be announced for the villages where goats had been infected with the unknown virus, he added. He said that the authorities concerned should take precautionary measures for the safety of other goats and arrange spray and vaccines in addition to creating awareness among the people. “The people of these villages are poor and most of them raise cattle specially goats to meet their financial needs. I have also lost about 65 goats,” he said, adding that raising goats was the only source of income for them. Sikander of Dallokhel village said that his 25 goats had died due to the mysterious disease two months ago. Meanwhile, Commissioner Bannu, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that he had brought it into the notice of Director General Livestock Dr Alam Zeb. “The DG dispatched a team of experts headed by an epidemiologist to the villages. And the team has submitted its report,” he said, adding, the vaccination had already been started for PPR (Peste des Petits Ruminants) disease in the goats.