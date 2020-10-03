Jirga wants Officers Club handed to Hayatabad residents

The Hayatabad Qaumi Jirga has rejected the decision to hand over the PDA Officers Club to administration and urged the government to give the club and other properties to the residents of Hayatabad.

In a joint statement on Friday, the president and general secretary of the Jirga, Maulana Rafiullah Qasmi and Sirajul Haq, warned the government of launching a protest movement if these demands were not met. They recalled that earlier the building was called the Ladies Club, which had been established for the people of Hayatabad. “The then provincial chief of the Awami National Party (ANP) Begum Nasim Wali Khan had inaugurated the facility. The PDA had reserved the facility for the ladies of Hayatabad,” said the joint statement.

The jirga office-bearers said the PDA had also been notified and later it was changed into a wedding hall. They said that the residents of Hayatabad had held a meeting with the then chief minister Pervez Khattak to apprise him of their apprehensions about the community centres, Khyber Police Post and the Officers Club. The jirga office-bearers recalled that Pervez Khattak had later directed the PDA director-general to vacate these buildings and hand them over to the residents of Hayatabad but that was not done. They said that the residents of Hayatabad had spent their own money on the construction of these buildings, not a single penny was given by the government. The jirga office-bearer said they would not allow anyone to usurp the rights of people of Hayatabad. They asked the chief secretary to take notice of the situation and provide justice to the people or else they would launch a protest movement for the acceptance of their demands.