KP cop honoured by UN: Video belatedly goes viral on social media

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: A policeman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who was honoured for his services in the United Nations Peace Mission in Kosovo before 2012 went viral on social media eight years after his return from the mission.

There were reports on websites of a number of national and international media outlets as well as Twitter and other social media forums that the cop Sajjad Khan has been honoured with the Best Police Officer of Asia award by the United Nations (UN). The reports said he was awarded for his contribution to the UN peacekeeping mission in Kosovo.

Sajjad Khan, currently serving as superintendent of police (SP) Rural Peshawar, has served in the UN for many years and his services were acknowledged many times.

He returned to Pakistan eight years ago after completing his term in the UN mission.