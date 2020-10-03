Tanker with 40,000 litre oil overturns

By Our correspondent

KOHAT: A tanker carrying 40,000 liters of petrol overturned in Kohat on Friday, spilling all of it on the road.

The tanker overturned at the city’s Kotal Pahar point, forcing authorities to close the road.

The oil-tanker was on its way to Peshawar from Karachi when the incident happened. The officials said that they were investigating the incident.

“The petrol was gushing out from the damaged tanker and spilling out onto the road,” said an eyewitness.