Four criminals arrested

PESHAWAR: The police arrested four alleged criminals during an action near Ander Shehr who impersonated as policemen.

An official said that the criminals were roaming in a black double cabin pick up with fake number plates. They were in police uniforms and carrying automatic weapons when the cops of the Khan Raziq Police Station took action and arrested them. The held imposters were identified as Mir Afzal, Awal Khan, Javed and Shah Zamin. Superintendent of Police (SP) City Waqar Azeem told reporters that the police also recovered fake police stickers, badges, three AK-47 rifles and other material from the car.