Protest continues against arrest of Editor-in-Chief

PESHAWAR: The media workers on Friday continued the protest against the arrest of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and renewed the demand for his immediate release.

They assembled outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV to protest the revengeful actions by the government against the Jang Media Group and arrest of its head. The protesters were holding banners and placards. They raised slogans against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and in support of the media freedom. The president of the Peshawar Press Club, Syed Bukhar Shah, led the protest. Syed Bukhar Shah, Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Ihtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan, Amjad Safi, Rasool Dawar, Rizwan Sheikh Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash, and others spoke on the occasion. They slammed the PTI government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on dubious charges in an effort to put pressure on the Jang Media Group which was known for promoting independent journalism in the country. The speakers lamented that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested on March 12 and remained behind bars for the last 205 days.

They said the PTI government was practising an anti-media policy and the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was meant for gagging the free media.

The speakers criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for going after only the opposition politicians and the independent media. They pointed out that the NAB was reluctant to move against the ruling party members allegedly involved in graft scandals. The speakers asked why the so-called anti-corruption watchdog had failed to take notice of the mega scandals such as wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit. They implored the Supreme Court of Pakistan to intervene in the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman who had been interned for the last over six months.