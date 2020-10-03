Curtis Jones and Japhet Tanganga called up to England Under-21s

LONDON: Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga have been handed their first England Under-21 call ups.

The pair have been selected for the Young Lions’ Euro 2021 qualifiers in Andorra and visit of Turkey.

There is a recall for Burnley’s Dwight McNeil after he was left out of last month’s squad while Norwich’s Ben Godfrey is included ahead of his £30million move to Everton.

Rhian Brewster is also in with the forward close to a £23.5million switch from Liverpool to Sheffield United.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side need four points to secure qualification for next year’s tournament in Hungary in Slovenia.

They travel to Andorra on Wednesday, October 7 before hosting Turkey at Molineux on Tuesday, October 13.

Last month Boothroyd’s side beat Kosovo 6-0 and Austria 2-1 and sit top of Group Three, six points clear of Austria with a game in hand.

England Under-21 squad: Balcombe (Brentford), Bursik (Stoke on loan at Doncaster), Ramsdale (Sheffield United), Aarons (Norwich), Godfrey (Norwich), Guehi (Chelsea, on loan at Swansea), James (Chelsea), Justin (Leicester), Lamptey (Brighton), Panzo (Dijon), Tanganga (Tottenham), Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Dasilva (Brentford), Davies (Everton), Eze (Crystal Palace), Jones (Liverpool), Skipp (Tottenham, on loan at Norwich), Brewster (Liverpool), Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), McNeil (Burnley), Nketiah (Arsenal), Nelson (Arsenal), Sessegnon (Tottenham).