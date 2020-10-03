The Covid-19 pandemic had the worst effect on the healthcare sector of almost all countries. During the initial days, Pakistan faced the shortage of doctors and paramedical staff. The government, then, utilised all the available resources to fight the deadly virus. On that basis, the Punjab government recruited doctors on an ad hoc basis and promised them lucrative perks and privileges. However, soon this bubble of false promises burst and the majority of the doctors were asked to leave. These doctors were the backbone of the system in the fight against the coronavirus. They performed their duties in the most hostile and uncertain environment. Many of them got infected with the virus. Do these doctors deserve such treatment? Should they be left jobless?

Since there is already an acute shortage of doctors, why don’t the authorities regularise the jobs of the doctors hired on an ad hoc basis? Many doctors have been working without permanent jobs for the last two years. These doctors never shy away from their responsibilities and perform their jobs efficiently. Such ill-thought-out policies are the reason why our professionals choose to leave the country and settle abroad.

Dr Ali Naseem Chattha

Hafizabad