Armenia says ‘ready’ for mediation

STEPANAKERT, Azerbaijan: Armenia accused Azerbaijani forces of striking the main city in the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region on Friday as fighting raged for a sixth day.

Yerevan said it was ready to work with mediators for a ceasefire but Azerbaijan fired back that Armenia must first withdraw its troops.

Baku and Yerevan have for decades been locked in a simmering conflict over the ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in a bitterly fought war in the 1990s. New fighting that erupted on Sunday has been the heaviest in decades and has claimed nearly 200 lives, including more than 30 civilians. Intermittent shelling and ambulance sirens were heard in Stepanakert, the main city in Karabakh, throughout the day, an AFP team reported.

Armenia said Azerbaijani forces struck Stepanakert, wounding “many” people, but some locals said they were not afraid. “There is no fear. We have our pride,” Arkady, a 66-year-old resident, told AFP. “There will be victims. A war is a war.” Separatist authorities said 10 emergency response workers had been injured when Azerbaijan struck.

Meanwhile, local and foreign journalists came under Armenian shelling in the village of Gapanly, Azerbaijan said.