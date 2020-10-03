Belarus hits back at EU with ‘counter-sanctions’

MINSK: Minsk said on Friday it was introducing counter-sanctions on the European Union after the bloc adopted measures against members of the Belarus regime following President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election.

“In connection with visa sanctions adopted by the EU against a number of Belarusian officials, the Belarusian side from today is introducing a list of reciprocal sanctions,” Belarus’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

EU leaders earlier Friday gave their approval for travel bans and asset freezes on some 40 members of Lukashenko’s regime they deemed responsible for rigging the August 9 election and the subsequent violent crackdown on protests.

Unlike Britain and Canada, which have already sanctioned Belarusian officials, the EU will not be imposing measures on Lukashenko himself. Belarus’s foreign ministry said by imposing sanctions “the EU has alienated” the country and denounced the 27-country bloc’s move as a “punitive measure”.

Minsk said it would not disclose which European officials were being targeted in its counter-sanctions and threatened “even more serious consequences” if the EU expands its restrictions. Belarus ally Russia criticised the EU penalties, describing the move as a sign of political weakness.

“In general we are very, very negative about the sanctions policy... this is more a manifestation of weakness than strength,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Later on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lukashenko “confirmed their mutual inclination to strengthen the alliance between Russia and Belarus” during a phone call, the Kremlin press service said. Putin has long called for full unification of Belarus and Russia, while Lukashenko has so far ruled this out.

The leaders also discussed the post-election situation in Belarus and expressed confidence that the “problems will be solved soon,” the Kremlin said. Protesters have taken to the streets of Belarusian cities since Lukashenko claimed a sixth term with 80 percent of the vote.

Riot police have detained thousands of protesters many of whom reported torture and abuse in custody, prompting international condemnation.