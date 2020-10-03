61mph winds, heavy rains as Storm Alex moves in

LONDON: Gale-force winds of up to 61mph are battering the South West of the country as Storm Alex moves in from France.

The storm has pushed strong winds and lashing rain into southern England, causing travel chaos and disrupting power lines in the South West and on the Isle of Wight.

Breakdown cover provider Green Flag has forecasted nine breakdowns per minute on UK roads between Friday and Monday. Mark Newberry, commercial director at Green Flag, said he expects the most callouts on Saturday, with a 10 per cent increase in breakdowns compared to usual. “As a result of these weather conditions, we urge drivers to remain cautious and to carry out the relevant safety checks before leaving to make their journeys,” he said.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks recorded unplanned power outages in more than 20 areas including Portsmouth, Southampton and towns east of Reading, according to the customer interactive map. The company said this is however normal, rating the shortage as “low incidence”, adding the cuts were concentrated to small areas, with power lines generally “holding up very well”.

Western Power Distribution has also recorded incidents in the South West, affecting Devon, Cornwall, Dorset and Somerset.

National industry body for gas and electricity Energy Networks Association said the storm has not caused “significant disruption” but that it is monitoring the weather “very closely”.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said the highest wind speeds of 61mph hit Berry Head in Devon and the Isle of Wight on Friday morning, making power lines “susceptible to damage”. She added power cuts are more likely in early autumn because trees still have their leaves which means branches are more likely to fall in high winds and disrupt cables.

Amber weather warnings for the heaviest rainfall likely to cause transport disruption are in place for parts of Wales, and parts of the West Midlands and south-west England until 6pm on Sunday.

Ms Maxey said: “A second rain front is coming to replace Storm Alex over the weekend, pushing in from the east on Saturday morning and affecting western areas later on. The rain is slowly pushing north but it will be relieved as it goes. On Saturday, most of the country will be affected by rain, and it’s looking heaviest in the centre, down the spine of the country from Aberdeen to Bristol.”

Autumnal temperatures of 10-15C are expected over the weekend, with the coolest temperatures expected in Scotland.