Indian soldier dies by suicide in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: An Indian soldier died by suicide in the Baramulla district of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday, the second such incident within a week.

The soldier, identified as Rakshit Kumar, ended his life with his service rifle at a camp in the Uri area of the district, a police official was quoted as saying.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the disputed territory to 473 since January 2007. On Wednesday, an officer of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), Chakerpani Prasad Tiwari, died by suicide at a camp in Gajansu area of the occupied Jammu region.