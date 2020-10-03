Pakistan rejects reports of Pak Army fighting in Azerbaijan

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday rejected media reports claiming the Pakistan Army was fighting alongside Azerbaijani forces against Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh, terming them “speculative, baseless and irresponsible”.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan was deeply concerned over the deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. “The intensive shelling by Armenian forces on civilian populations of Azerbaijan is reprehensible and most unfortunate,” he added.

Chaudhri said the situation could “compromise peace and security of the entire region”, stressing that Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation. The spokesperson added that Pakistan supported Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh in line with several unanimously adopted United Nations Security Council resolutions.