I made it crystal clear to MP Margaret Ferrier she should quit: Sturgeon

EDINBURGH: SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said she has made it “crystal clear” to Margaret Ferrier she should quit as an MP after breaking coronavirus rules by travelling between Glasgow and Westminster having tested positive for Covid-19.

The Scottish First Minister said she has spoken to the MP, who had the SNP whip withdrawn after the incident emerged, but she was unable to get a “cogent explanation” for her actions.

Ferrier was tested for coronavirus on Saturday after developing symptoms but took a train to Parliament on Monday when she should have been self-isolating.

She gave a four-minute speech in the House of Commons at 7.15pm on Monday during a debate on coronavirus. The same evening, Ferrier said she received her positive test result – although it is not known if this was before or after speaking in Parliament. She then took the train back to Glasgow.

Sturgeon has now joined mounting calls for Ferrier to resign as an MP over her “reckless, dangerous and completely indefensible” actions.

She told the Scottish government’s coronavirus briefing on Friday: “I’ve also spoken to her directly and made crystal clear to her that I think she should now resign as an MP. I don’t have the power to force an MP to sit down, no party leader has that power. But I can make my views known and – difficult though it is – I have done so, and I hope she will come to the right decision in the interest of the overall integrity of the vital public health messages.”

Ferrier, the Rutherglen and Hamilton West MP, said she took a test on Saturday afternoon after experiencing “mild symptoms”, meaning she should have self-isolated. In a statement, she said she travelled home to Glasgow on Tuesday, where she has been self-isolating ever since. She apologised for her actions and said there was “no excuse”.

Police Scotland said the MP informed them of her behaviour on Thursday and officers are “looking into the circumstances” along with the Metropolitan Police. She could face a £4,000 fine for a first-time offence of coming into contact with others when she should have been self-isolating, under a law that came into force on the day of her positive test.

UK Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Margaret Ferrier has accepted that she has broken the law. That’s now a matter for the police, the authorities who are investigating the matter, and it is really for her to consider what her political future is, and for her party, the SNP.”