Trump tests positive for Covid, upending presidential election

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has tested positive for Covid-19, upending the already tense US election, but was described by his doctor on Friday as feeling “well” and able to perform his duties while quarantining.

Trump, 74, first announced on Twitter that he and First Lady Melania Trump, 50, had tested positive. “We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote. The news detonated a political bombshell a month before election day.

The first immediate consequence was the cancellation of a Trump campaign rally meant to take place in Florida on Friday.

Badly behind in the polls against Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of November 3, Trump has been using large rallies — where most people go without masks — to try to change the subject from his much criticised response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Just Thursday he said in a speech to a New York charity event: “The end of the pandemic is in sight and next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country.”

But now the leader who has repeatedly cast doubt on the seriousness of the virus — despite more than 200,000 Americans already dying — has become the world’s highest profile patient, proving that all the resources of the White House could not prevent the risk. Biden, who has made criticism of the Republican’s coronavirus response his key issue, made no immediate statement about the president’s health after the news broke. Technically obese and in his 70s, Trump is in a higher-risk category for coronavirus patients.

Trump’s official physician, Sean Conley, said in a statement that the president and his wife “are both well at this time.” “They plan to remain home at the White House during their convalescence,” he said. However, “I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Trump’s positive test was more than a PR disaster for a president who has staked everything on trying to persuade Americans that fears of the virus are overblown. There were concrete, instant impacts to his campaign strategy, particularly throwing into doubt the future of his signature rallies.

The events, which Trump says prove his true political strength better than the dismal opinion polls, bring together thousands of people, often without masks and sometimes in contravention of local rules. All that is now on hold, at least for the immediate future, and with the clock ticking rapidly down on the election.

In addition to cancelling the Florida trip, it looked certain that Trump would have to abandon a trip scheduled for this weekend in Wisconsin, another battleground. He had also been expected to travel frequently next week, including longer distances to western states. A second televised debate with Biden is scheduled for October 15.

The news came right after one of Trump’s closest advisers, Hope Hicks, was reported Thursday to have come down with the virus. Hicks, 31, travelled with Trump to Cleveland for his first debate with Biden on Tuesday. She was with him again for a campaign rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

With Hicks sharing Trump’s Air Force One plane and the even more cramped confines of the Marine One helicopter, speculation immediately erupted that Trump and possibly many others in his close entourage were exposed.

Despite Hicks’ diagnosis, Trump took another Air Force One trip on Thursday to meet with donors in New Jersey. It was only late Thursday that Trump confirmed media reports about Hicks while giving an interview to Fox News. He announced that he had been tested but did not say whether he had received the results.

“You know I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady,” Trump said. Hicks is the most senior White House aide announced to have contracted Covid-19.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he tested negative for the coronavirus. “I’m feeling fantastic,” Pompeo told reporters travelling with him to Dubrovnik, Croatia, the last stop on a mini European tour. Pence also tested negative. “As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for Covid-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for Covid-19,” spokesman Devin O’Malley tweeted.

Among many well-wishers, Prime Minister Imran Khan wished “President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from Covid-19”. “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted. “Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.” Johnson himself spent three nights in intensive care in April after contracting Covid-19.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “sends his best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a quick and complete recovery,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“I send Donald and Melania Trump all my good wishes,” Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert tweeted on her behalf. “I hope that they recover well from their corona infection and will be quite healthy again soon.”