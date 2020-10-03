ECC allows import of 180,000 MT of Russian wheat

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet on Friday approved importing 180,000 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat from Russia on a government-to-government (GTG) basis, waiving off all taxes and levies on such import.

The ECC meeting, chaired by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, was informed that about five million MT of wheat was available with the public sector in stocks, said a statement issued by the finance ministry. The ministry said 430,000 MT of the commodity has already been imported by the private sector and another 1.1 million MT was expected to be imported by the end of December 2020.

In terms of wheat import by the public sector, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has already opened an LC for importing 330,0000 MT wheat. In addition, the TCP is in the process of tendering another consignment of about 1.2 million MT wheat through GTG arrangement with Russia.

The Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) has been nominated as a procurement agency on behalf of Pakistan government to negotiate terms and conditions with the Russian side.

The cabinet committee also allowed the exemption from sales tax on supply of sugar imported through TCP of up to 300,000 MT. According to Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Punjab has 3,059,219 MT wheat stocks; Sindh, 1,259,395 MT; KPK, 90,109 MT; Balochistan, 65,082 MT and PASSCO has 701,259 MT wheat stock.