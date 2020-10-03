NCOC orders crackdown on eateries for violating SOPs

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Planning minister Asad Umar has announced that the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked all the provinces and federating units to launch a crackdown against restaurants and marriage halls for violating coronavirus standard operative procedures (SOPs) as Pakistan saw its highest daily deaths in a month.

Since the government eased coronavirus restrictions, people have thronged eateries and marriage halls, largely flouting government guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus. “Indoor restaurants and marriage halls emerging as high contributors to Covid spread,” Umar said in a tweet on Friday.

The minister, who also chairs the meetings of the NCOC, said all the provinces and federating units were directed to crack down on SOP violations in those places. “We must not allow irresponsible behaviour of some to put the health of everyone at risk,” he added.

The Pakistan Medical Association also voiced alarm at the rise in cases, warning the country is at risk of being affected by a second wave of coronavirus, Geo News reported. The body warned that coronavirus epidemic proved “more dangerous in the countries affected by the second wave”.

It lamented that people “are not taking precautionary measures” and warned the fight against Covid-19 is not over yet.

Their warnings came as the country saw active infections leaping to 8,877 after 625 new infections were confirmed in a 24-hour-period. Fifteen people died — the highest daily toll since September 1. Total Covid-19 deaths across the country now stand at 6,499, according to official figures.

A high profile infection of day was Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari. Bukhari got tested after he experienced symptoms over the past few days after attending a meeting of the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement.

In Faisalabad, authorities imposed a “micro-smart lockdown” at a house in Madina town area on Friday after 10 members of a family, including four children, tested positive for the virus. Three members of the family were under treatment at the Allied Hospital due to their “precarious condition”, while the others were stable, the district commissioner said.

Following the NCOC’s orders, provinces began their crackdown. Sindh, the hardest hit province with 137,467 infections of the country’s 313,431, started moving against eateries and marriage halls a day in advance in Karachi. On Friday, six marriage halls and as many as 103 restaurants were closed in the city due to “non-compliance with health guidelines and coronavirus prevalence in their premises”, state media reported. Four schools have also been sealed over SOP violations in the city.

A day earlier, the province extended a micro-smart lockdown to more neighbourhoods in Karachi for a fortnight as the number of coronavirus cases continued to increase. Further, an advisory issued by the health department recommended restricted movement in the affected parts of the metropolis